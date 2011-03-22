Mythic Russia: Heroism and Adventure in the Land of the Firebird: A Complete Roleplaying Game for Play in a Mythical or Historical Medieval World, Using the HeroQuest Game Engine

Mythic Russia is a complete roleplaying game and setting, taking the HeroQuest game engine to the ancient Russia of history, legend and folktale. This standalone 320-page book includes all the rules necessary for play, as well as copious information on the setting, maps and both an introductory scenario and many adventure seeds. This new and distinctive setting draws not just on the rich and often dark tales of Russia, but a wealth of neighbouring cultures, from the once-mighty Byzantine Empire and Mongol Golden Horde, to the spirit-worshipping tribes of the Siberian wilderness and the brutally-efficient Catholic crusaders of the Teutonic Order. Whether you want to play historically-faithful games as the divided city-states of Russia seek to throw off Mongol domination and create a new, unified Russia, or free-flowing fairy tales, Mythic Russia opens up a unique, richly-detailed and comprehensive new world of adventure.

Details Publication Date Mar 22, 2011 Language English ISBN 9781257126118 Category Games Copyright All Rights Reserved - Standard Copyright License Contributors By (author): Mark Galeotti